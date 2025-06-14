Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 14, 2025 12:24 AM IST

Know more about My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11.

With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 just around the corner, fans are eager to see what’s next. In the previous episode, Soga Kugizaki continued working with Knuckleduster to track down the mysterious bee user, while Kazuho Haneyama received an unexpected offer for a stage performance. The small event quickly gained major attention thanks to Makoto Tsukauchi’s efforts to involve Captain Celebrity.

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11 release date and time

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 is officially scheduled to air on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 p.m. JST in Japan, as confirmed by the anime’s official website. Given the global interest in the series, fans outside Japan should note that release times will vary depending on their region and time zone. To avoid missing the episode as it drops, viewers are advised to consult the official release schedule or streaming platform updates for their specific local airing time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amMondayJune 16
Eastern Daylight Time1 amMondayJune 16
British Summer Time3 pmMondayJune 16
Central European Summer Time4 pmMondayJune 16
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmMondayJune 16
Philippine Standard Time10 pmMondayJune 16
Japanese Standard Time11 pmMondayJune 16
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmMondayJune 16

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 will air on local Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV, with a later broadcast on BS NTV. Fans in Japan can also stream the episode on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, and the Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international viewers, ensuring easy access worldwide.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11?

The preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11, titled The Day Of, hints at a power outage during the Marukane Department Store event, leaving Koichi and Kazuho in the dark about Knuckleduster’s actions and opponents. The episode also promises the introduction of new characters, likely other stage performers. Meanwhile, Knuckleduster prepares to face off against Kuin Hachisuka, and fans can look forward to seeing Eraser Head in action.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
