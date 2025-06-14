My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more

With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 just around the corner, fans are eager to see what’s next. In the previous episode, Soga Kugizaki continued working with Knuckleduster to track down the mysterious bee user, while Kazuho Haneyama received an unexpected offer for a stage performance. The small event quickly gained major attention thanks to Makoto Tsukauchi’s efforts to involve Captain Celebrity. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)

Also Read: My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11 release date and time

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 is officially scheduled to air on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 p.m. JST in Japan, as confirmed by the anime’s official website. Given the global interest in the series, fans outside Japan should note that release times will vary depending on their region and time zone. To avoid missing the episode as it drops, viewers are advised to consult the official release schedule or streaming platform updates for their specific local airing time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Monday June 16 Eastern Daylight Time 1 am Monday June 16 British Summer Time 3 pm Monday June 16 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Monday June 16 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday June 16 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Monday June 16 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Monday June 16 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday June 16

Also Read: Who is Zack Bia? All on Madelyn Cline's rumored boyfriend

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11 will air on local Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV, with a later broadcast on BS NTV. Fans in Japan can also stream the episode on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, and the Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international viewers, ensuring easy access worldwide.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 11?

The preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 11, titled The Day Of, hints at a power outage during the Marukane Department Store event, leaving Koichi and Kazuho in the dark about Knuckleduster’s actions and opponents. The episode also promises the introduction of new characters, likely other stage performers. Meanwhile, Knuckleduster prepares to face off against Kuin Hachisuka, and fans can look forward to seeing Eraser Head in action.