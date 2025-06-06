Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 06, 2025 10:53 PM IST

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 release date announced. In the previous episode, Koichi introduced his friends to his mother, Shouko, before heading out for a day in Asakusa with Shouko and Makoto. Their peaceful outing took a dangerous turn when a Trigger-injected cat turned their bus into a violent threat. 

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)

While Pro Hero Ingenium stepped in to help, it was Koichi who unlocked the full potential of his quirk, revealing his ability to fly, and ultimately helped save the day.

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10 release date and time

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, in Japan at 11 pm (JST), according to information available at the official website. As release times can differ by region, fans are advised to consult the official time zone schedule to catch the exact airing time in their area. 

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amMondayJune 9
Eastern Daylight Time1 amMondayJune 9
British Summer Time3 pmMondayJune 9
Central European Summer Time4 pmMondayJune 9
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmMondayJune 9
Philippine Standard Time10 pmMondayJune 9
Japanese Standard Time11 pmMondayJune 9
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmMondayJune 9

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10?

Episode 10 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will premiere on local Japanese networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV, with a later broadcast on BS NTV. Fans can also stream the episode on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, and the Anime Store. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will stream the episode, making it easily accessible worldwide.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 10?

Episode 10 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled Event Announcement!, is set to bring a mix of lighthearted moments and deeper character development. The upcoming episode will likely follow Makoto Tsukauchi as she approaches Kazuho Haneyama to perform as Pop Step at the grand opening of the Marukane Department Store, sharing the stage with other local talents.

Meanwhile, the story may also explore a more personal side of detective Takeshi Kuroiwa, hinting at a loved one’s hospitalization. And with Kuin Hachisuka lurking in the background, fans can expect another potential twist

