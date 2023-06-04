New trailer reveals Horimiya: The Missing Pieces release date - Don't miss the summer 2023 release

Horimiya, the beloved anime series based on the manga by HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara, is making a comeback with a "Season 2" of sorts. This new season, titled "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces," aims to fill the gaps left by the first season, adapting moments from the manga that didn't make it to the screen initially. With a release date set and a new trailer unveiled, fans are in for a treat as they delve deeper into the central romance. Horimiya anime returns with a thrilling "The Missing Pieces - Season 2" to explore unseen manga moments.(CloverWorks)

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Uncovering the unseen

While the first season of Horimiya told the complete story, there were still some moments from the manga that fans missed out on. "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces" seeks to rectify this by approaching the central romance from a different angle. By adapting these previously skipped moments, the new season promises fans a chance to witness more of the story they love. With a returning staff and cast, the excitement for the series is at an all-time high.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - New themes and trailer

Accompanying the announcement is a new trailer showcasing snippets of the upcoming episodes. The trailer features the opening theme, "URL," performed by Ami Sakaguchi, and the ending theme, "Shiawase," performed by Omoinotake. These enchanting songs set the tone for what's to come, building anticipation and capturing the essence of the beloved series.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Streaming on Crunchyroll

Fans eager to catch up on Horimiya or prepare for the upcoming season can stream the 13 episodes of the first season on Crunchyroll. The platform has confirmed that they will be streaming "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces" alongside its debut in Japan on July 1st, as part of the exciting Summer 2023 anime schedule. The addition of Daisuke Hirakawa as Takeru Sengoku to the cast further enhances the anticipation for the new season.

What is Horimiya anime about?

Horimiya is a delightful romantic comedy that revolves around the lives of two high school students, Hori and Miyamura. While Hori maintains a perfect social image at school, she is actually a brash homebody. In contrast, Miyamura hides his gentle heart beneath a gloomy facade adorned with piercings and tattoos. Their paths intersect by chance, leading them to reveal their hidden selves to each other. With this newfound connection, the question arises: Could this be the start of something extraordinary?

Fans of Horimiya have every reason to be excited as "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces" offers a fresh perspective on the beloved series. With new episodes set to fill the gaps left by the first season, viewers can expect a deeper dive into the central romance that captured their hearts. Mark your calendars for July 1st and get ready to join Hori and Miyamura on their heartwarming journey as their relationship takes exciting new turns.