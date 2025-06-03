Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
One Piece Chapter 1151: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 03, 2025 12:24 AM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1151.

One Piece chapter 1151 is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting the next thrilling installment on the official MANGA Plus website. After the shocking transformation of Dorry, Brogy, and others into demonic warriors by Imu, the stage is set for Monkey D. Luffy and his crew to return and confront this terrifying new threat.

One Piece Chapter 1151 release date revealed. (@ToeiAnimation/X)
One Piece Chapter 1151 release date revealed. (@ToeiAnimation/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1151 be released?

The official website revealed that One Piece Chapter 1151 will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at midnight in Japan. The episode will be available to the international audience on Sunday, June 8, 2025. However, due to the difference in time zones, the time of release will vary based on the viewer's region. 

The following table provides the exact release time for various regions so no one misses the latest chapter of Luffy's adventure. 

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time8 am, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11 am, Sunday, June 8, 2025
British Summer Time4 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time5 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12 am, Monday, June 9, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30 am, Monday, June 9, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1151?

The latest One Piece chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. Fans can also read the newest release on the Shonen Jump+ app and Viz Media platform, where the most recent three chapters are accessible for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1151?

One Piece chapter 1151 is expected to open with Imu’s newly created army advancing toward Jarul’s location, easily overpowering other Giants along the way. Jarul will put up a fierce fight but will soon be overwhelmed by Dorry and Brogy. Just as things look dire, Luffy, Loki, and their allies return from the Underworld to challenge the demonic warriors. The chapter is likely to end with Luffy vowing to defeat Imu and revealing knowledge about King Harald’s murder, setting the stage for Loki’s flashback in the next chapter.

