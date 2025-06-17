Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
One Piece Episode 1134 delayed: New release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 17, 2025 12:27 AM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1134.

One Piece fans will have to wait a little longer for episode 1134, as its release has been delayed to make way for a scheduled recap episode. Originally set to air on June 22, 2025, the upcoming installment will be replaced by "Dr. Chopper's Adventure Checkup - Good Friends at a Crossroad," a special episode revisiting key moments from the Egghead Arc.

One Piece Episode 1134 delayed; new date revealed.(@OnePieceAnime/X)
One Piece Episode 1134 delayed; new date revealed.(@OnePieceAnime/X)

One Piece Episode 1134: Release date and time

According to official information, One Piece episode 1134 is now scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST in Japan. The episode will be released worldwide simultaneously, though exact release times may vary depending on the viewer’s location. Fans are encouraged to check their local streaming schedules to ensure they don’t miss the new episode when it goes live.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time7:15 am, Sunday, June 29, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:15 am, Sunday,June 29, 2025
British Summer Time3:15 pm, Sunday,June 29, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:15 pm, Sunday,June 29, 2025
Indian Standard Time7:45 pm, Sunday,June 29, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:15 pm, Sunday,June 29, 2025
Japanese Standard Time11:15 pm, Sunday,June 29, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11:45 pm, Sunday,June 29, 2025

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1134?

After its premiere in Japan, One Piece episode 1134 will be available internationally through simulcast on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans outside Japan can watch the episode shortly after it airs, but will need an active subscription to access the content.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1134?

One Piece episode 1134 is set to delve into Kuma’s transformation into a Pacifista, highlighting his emotional sacrifice to save Bonney’s life. The episode will likely depict the early stages of his cyborg conversion, contrasting the sinister motives of St. Saturn with Dr. Vegapunk’s more honorable intentions. 

Viewers may also see Bonney’s treatment and recovery, creating a poignant contrast as she heals while her father loses his humanity. These flashbacks are expected to tie closely with the ongoing events in the Egghead Arc.

