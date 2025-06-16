Search Search
Borderlands 4 price confirmed by 2K Games: Here’s how much it will cost

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 16, 2025 09:02 PM IST

Borderlands 4 standard edition price confirmed by 2K Games during the opening of pre-orders.

Borderlands 4 is officially priced at $70, publisher 2K Games confirmed as pre-orders opened. The announcement follows a wave of controversy stirred by Gearbox development chief Randy Pitchford, whose recent tweets sparked backlash and brought extra attention to the game’s launch.

Borderlands 4 price confirmed by 2K Games during the opening of pre-orders.(@Borderlands/X)
Borderlands 4 price confirmed by 2K Games during the opening of pre-orders.(@Borderlands/X)

Borderlands 4 standard edition price will not cost $80 

Pitchford stirred controversy after responding to a fan concerned about a possible $80 price tag for Borderlands 4 by saying, “If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen.” The comment sparked backlash, prompting Pitchford to clarify his remarks in a series of follow-up tweets. Despite the uproar, it’s now confirmed that the Standard Edition of Borderlands 4 will be priced at $69.99, as reported by IGN.

Borderlands 4 comes with three editions-- Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Super Deluxe Edition. 

Borderlands 4 available for pre-order: Details of all editions revealed

The pre-order for Borderlands 4 is available starting today. The game will be released on September 12, 2025, worldwide. In addition to confirming the Standard Edition price, 2K and Gearbox Software have revealed details for the Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions of Borderlands 4. The Deluxe Edition will retail for $99.99, while the Super Deluxe Edition will be priced at $129.99, each offering extra content and bonuses for fans looking for a premium experience.

The Deluxe Edition will include bonus times like ounty Pack Bundle, featuring four separate post-launch DLC packs, each with distinct areas, new missions, and unique bosses; four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; new gear and weapons; four new vehicles, and Vault Hunter cosmetics; and the Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin.

The Super Deluxe Edition comes packed with exclusive content for dedicated fans. It includes the Vault Hunter Pack, which features two brand-new Story Packs—each introducing a new Vault Hunter, unique storylines, side missions, and two additional map regions. Players will also gain access to new gear, weapons, and a range of Vault Hunter and ECHO-4 cosmetics. On top of that, the Ornate Order Pack offers four Vault Hunter Skins, Heads, and Bodies.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
