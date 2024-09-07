 Oshi no Ko Chapter 160: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Oshi no Ko Chapter 160: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 07, 2024 02:15 PM IST

Read to know more details about Oshi no Ko Chapter 160.

Oshi no Ko is one of the fan-favourite mangas Chapter 160 is all set to be released next week. In the previous episode, it was revealed Ruby was already at the concert while Akane was disguised as Ruby. She had donned a knife-proof vest which prevented any injuries. B-Komachi wrapped up his tour which Hikaru Kamiki watched on his phone meanwhile Aqua decided to confront his father.

Oshi no KO Chapter 160 will be released on September 12 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)
Oshi no KO Chapter 160 will be released on September 12 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 release date and time

Chapter 160 of Oshi no Ko is scheduled to be released at midnight (JST) on Thursday, September 12, 2024. This will result in the release of the chapter on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, for most of the fans outside Japan. To know the exact time, fans can refer to the following table as it will differ from country to country.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdaySeptember 11
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdaySeptember 11
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdaySeptember 11
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdaySeptember 11
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdaySeptember 11
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdaySeptember 11
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdaySeptember 12
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdaySeptember 12

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 160?

Oshi no Ko fans can read the upcoming Oshi no Ko on the Manga Plus website and its mobile app gives free access to all the chapters. However, it is important to note that only the first and last three chapters can accessed repeatedly through the app. To read the other chapters repeatedly fans will be required to subscribe to a premium plan.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 160?

Chapter 160 of Oshi no Ko will finally see Aqua Hoshino confronting Hikaru Kamiki for all the lies. He accused his father of lying, however, it was yet to be revealed the lies he had spread. Thus it is expected that the next chapter will reveal what Aqua learned from Fuyuko Niino’s confession.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
