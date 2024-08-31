 Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 delayed: New release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 delayed: New release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Aug 31, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is nearing its end as it scheduled the release of Episode 10. The season was said to have a total number of 13 episodes. It was scheduled to release on September 4 but has been delayed by a week.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 11.(@oshinoko_global/X)
Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 11.(@oshinoko_global/X)

The previous episode saw the play come to an end and the entire troupe went for a meal together. Aqua gave a powerful performance at the end of the stage play and tried to spend some time with Kindaichi Toshirou, However, he later revealed he tried to get alone time with Himekawa Taiki as they both have the same father.

Also Read: BTS RM and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration confirmed: 'World isn't ready…'

When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 be released?

The latest episode of Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, as reported by the anime’s official website. The episode will be simul-casted for international fans as well. However, the time of the release of the episode will be different for different regions. Fans eager to watch the next episode can look at the following schedule to catch the episode before the spoilers, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zones

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

7 am

Wednesday

September 11

Eastern Daylight Time

10 am

Wednesday

September 11

British Summer Time

3 pm

Wednesday

September 11

Central European Summer Time

4 pm

Wednesday

September 11

Indian Standard Time

7:30 pm

Wednesday

September 11

Philippine Standard Time

10 pm

Wednesday

September 11

Japanese Standard Time

11 pm

Wednesday

September 11

Australia Central Standard Time

11:30 pm

Wednesday

September 11

Where to watch Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10?

The episode will be available on local TV networks such as BS1, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto after the first broadcast on TOKYOMX. Fans in other countries can catch the show on OTT platforms such as HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time. MediaLink has licensed the anime and will avail the new episode for the Asia-Pacific region.

Also Read: New K-dramas in September 2024: From The Judge From Hell to Seoul Busters and more

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10?

As the stageplay comes to an end and after Aqua’s revelation about Taiki, the latter will likely reveal some information about his past and his father. It is evident that Taiki was an orphan hence any information he divulges will help Aqua track down his biological father. The anime is also expected to kickstart its next story arc.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 delayed: New release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On