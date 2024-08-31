Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 delayed: New release date, time, where to watch and more
Read to know the exact release date, time and more about Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10.
Oshi no Ko Season 2 is nearing its end as it scheduled the release of Episode 10. The season was said to have a total number of 13 episodes. It was scheduled to release on September 4 but has been delayed by a week.
The previous episode saw the play come to an end and the entire troupe went for a meal together. Aqua gave a powerful performance at the end of the stage play and tried to spend some time with Kindaichi Toshirou, However, he later revealed he tried to get alone time with Himekawa Taiki as they both have the same father.
When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 be released?
The latest episode of Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, as reported by the anime’s official website. The episode will be simul-casted for international fans as well. However, the time of the release of the episode will be different for different regions. Fans eager to watch the next episode can look at the following schedule to catch the episode before the spoilers, as reported by Sportskeeda.
Time Zones
Release Time
Release Day
Release Date
Pacific Daylight Time
7 am
Wednesday
September 11
Eastern Daylight Time
10 am
Wednesday
September 11
British Summer Time
3 pm
Wednesday
September 11
Central European Summer Time
4 pm
Wednesday
September 11
Indian Standard Time
7:30 pm
Wednesday
September 11
Philippine Standard Time
10 pm
Wednesday
September 11
Japanese Standard Time
11 pm
Wednesday
September 11
Australia Central Standard Time
11:30 pm
Wednesday
September 11
Where to watch Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10?
The episode will be available on local TV networks such as BS1, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto after the first broadcast on TOKYOMX. Fans in other countries can catch the show on OTT platforms such as HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time. MediaLink has licensed the anime and will avail the new episode for the Asia-Pacific region.
What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10?
As the stageplay comes to an end and after Aqua’s revelation about Taiki, the latter will likely reveal some information about his past and his father. It is evident that Taiki was an orphan hence any information he divulges will help Aqua track down his biological father. The anime is also expected to kickstart its next story arc.
