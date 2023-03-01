The countdown to One Piece Chapter 1077: Major spoilers to expect

One Piece fans are eagerly anticipating the release of chapter 1077, and with the previous chapter's closing scenes hinting at war preparation between Shanks and Eustass Kid, the anticipation is high. Unfortunately, the series is currently on break, and spoilers won't be available until the release week. However, there are some major events that fans can expect in the upcoming chapter.

Egghead Island Takes Center Stage

One Piece chapter 1077 is unlikely to continue the focus on Kid and Shanks, and fans can expect a shift back to Egghead Island. The Island has been the main setting for the current arc, and with over 100 Marine ships heading there to fight the Straw Hats, it's safe to say that there's a lot of action to come. Additionally, there are still some loose ends to be wrapped up, including the identity of the Vegapunk traitor and Bonney's exploration of her father's memories.

The Return of Jewelry Bonney

With Bonney's absence since chapter 1074 and her last actions devoted to experiencing her father's painful memories, fans can expect a return to focus on her in chapter 1077. If this happens, the majority of the chapter will likely be devoted to Bartholomew Kuma's backstory, which is the longest thread that needs to be tidied up before departing from Egghead.

The Search for Dr. Vegapunk

One alternate route for chapter 1077 is focusing on the search parties currently looking for Dr. Vegapunk. This could lead to the reveal of the additional Seraphim, which is based on and intended to replace the Shichibukai. The potential danger that Nami's party faces after hearing her scream in chapter 1076 while fighting alongside Rob Lucci and Kaku could also be explored.

Danger Lurks for Vegapunk Lilith, Pythagoras, and York

The group made up of Vegapunk Lilith, Pythagoras, York, Franky, and Usopp is also in danger after S-Snake attacked them in chapter 1076 and turned York into stone with her Devil Fruit powers. With Pythagoras and Lilith as the primary suspects for the traitor, chapter 1077 could also lead to a reveal that one of them is indeed the traitor.

Although there's no official spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1077, fans can expect the action to return to Egghead Island, and the focus on Jewelry Bonney could take centre stage. The search for Dr. Vegapunk and the reveal of the traitor is also potential plot points. As always, fans should keep an open mind and wait until the spoiler process begins to confirm any theories.