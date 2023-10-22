The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 4-Release date and time, what to expect

Since episode 3 resolved the first arc of the season, episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 will be initiating a new adventure for Cid and his friends. Considering the interest Yukime showed in him, during the last arc, she will most likely try to befriend Shadow and Shadow Garden.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date & Timings

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 4 will be airing in Japan at 10:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Simultaneously, it will be cast on October 25 at:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT)

9:30 a.m. Central Time (CT)

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (EST)

Fans of the anime in the UK will be able to watch the episode at 15:30 British Summer Time (BST).

The English dub will be available for viewing on HIDIVE at the same time as the subbed version.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 3: A Summary

Claire and Mary came shortly after Cid left the roof, and Elizabeth used Claire's blood to resuscitate herself. The vampire queen soon developed into a formidable ultimate ruler who even caused difficulties for Beta and her supporters in the Shadow Garden.

But Elizabeth's vampirism confused Claire's possession in an odd way, allowing the Witch of Calamity Aurora to take temporary control of Cid's sister until her body failed. Fortunately, Cid then showed up there and engaged Elizabeth in combat.

Cid's atomic healing attack ended the fight and stopped the vampires and ghouls' bloodlust. After Cid and Claire fled the Lawless City, Shadow encountered Yukime, the White Tower dictator, in a sequence that took place after the credits.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 4: Will we see more of the White Queen?

Episode 4 will probably begin with Shadow and Yukime discussing the aftermath of the events in the Lawless City. Considering the interest Yukime showed in him, during the last arc, she will most likely try to befriend Shadow and Shadow Garden.

It remains unclear, what the purpose of such an alliance could be, however, given the shadiness of Yukime's actions, it is less likely to be selfless.

Alternatively, Yukime's interest in Shadow may have as that in a potential foe, increasing the similarity between her and Black Tower Juggernaut, who wanted to fight Shadow Garden again after saving the Lawless City.

