The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime gets October premiere

Kotei Kobayashi's light novel series, The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon), is getting an anime adaptation. The staff of the anime revealed a promotional video and announced the anime's premiere in October. Kotei Kobayashi's light novel series, The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon), is getting an anime adaptation.(Project No.9 )

Meet the characters of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime

In the upcoming anime, Terakomari Gandesblood, a shut-in vampire, wakes up from her slumber to become a commander of the army, only to find that her squad is notorious for being insubordinate. Despite her prestigious lineage, her aversion to blood has left her weak and incompetent. Her loyal maid may be the only hope for her success.

Tomori Kusunoki portrays Terakomari Gandesblood, while Sayumi Suzushiro and Yōko Hikasa play Villhaze and Karen Helvetius, respectively, in the upcoming anime. (Also Read: Is Demon Slayer overrated? Fans debate the Kimetsu no Yaiba's true value)

Behind the scenes: The makers of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime

The anime series is directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa, who previously directed popular anime like Wave, Listen to Me! and Fire Force. The series composition is handled by Keiichirō Ōchi, known for his work in The Quintessential Quintuplets and The Demon Girl Next Door. Tomoyuki Shimoya, the character designer behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime is designing the characters for the series. The music composer for the anime is Gō Shiina, who has worked on hit anime like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

From light novel to manga: The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess continues to captivate fans

Yen Press published The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess light novel series in January 2020. Illustrated by Riichu, the 10th volume was released on January 25, 2023. Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine serialized the manga adaptation by Riichu, with its second volume published on January 25, 2023.