Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc reveals new PV, key visual, release date and cast members for the third season

The official website for the anime adaptation of Tokyo Revengers has unveiled a new promotional video and a key visual for the third season, Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc. Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc(YouTube/Kodansha USA )

The video shows the ending theme song, ‘Say My Name’ by HEY-SMITH, and the broadcast date of the new season, which will premiere on October 3 at 24:00 (midnight of the 4th) on MBS and TV Tokyo in Japan. Disney+ will also stream the first episode at 3 a.m. JST on October 4.

The key visual depicts Mikey and Izana Kurokawa in a confrontation, as they lead their respective gangs, the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragon unit, into a war.

The Tenjiku Arc will follow the conflict between the two factions and the fate of Takemichi and his friends.

The Takemichi Hanagak saga has also announced several new cast members for the third season, such as Nobunaga Shimazaki as Izana Kurokawa; Kōki Uchiyama as Shion Madarame; Tetsu Inada as Kanji Mochizuki; Daisuke Namikawa as Ran Haitani; Hiro Shimono and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kakucho.

This anime adaptation is derived from Ken Wakui's manga series, which spanned 31 volumes within Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from March 2017 through November 2022.

The manga was licensed digitally by Kodansha USA and in print by Seven Seas Entertainment. The manga also had several spin-offs, such as Tōdai Revengers, a parody by Shinpei Funatsu; and Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji, a spin-off about Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno by Wakui.

The first season of the anime aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2021.

The second season, Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, aired for 13 episodes from January to April 2023.

Tokyo Revengers' third season, ‘Tenjiku Arc,’ is anticipated to run for an additional 13 episodes, scheduled to air between October and either December or early January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, while Disney+ took over from the second season.

