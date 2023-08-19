Top 10 Anime With The Best Plot

Anime is a medium that is known for its creativity and storytelling prowess. There are many anime series with great plots, but here are 10 that stand out from the rest. Top 10 Anime with Outstanding Plots

Attack on Titan

A dark fantasy anime about humans who fight giant man-eating creatures called Titans. The story is full of plot twists and suspense, and the characters are well-developed.

Attack on Titan anime poster

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

A fantasy anime about two brothers who try to bring their mother back to life using alchemy. The story is full of action, adventure, and humor, and the characters are relatable and likable.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime poster

Death Note

A psychological thriller anime about a high school student who finds a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. The story is full of suspense and mind games, and the characters are complex and interesting.

Death Note anime poster

Steins;Gate

A sci-fi anime about a group of friends who accidentally create a time machine. The story is full of twists and turns, and the characters are likable and relatable.

Steins;Gate anime poster

Code Geass

A mecha anime about a prince who uses his Geass power to lead a rebellion against the Holy Britannian Empire. The story is full of action, political intrigue, and moral dilemmas.

Code Geass anime poster

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba

A shonen anime about a young boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps to avenge the death of his family and cure his sister, who was turned into a demon. The story is full of action, adventure, and humor, and the characters are likable and relatable.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime poster

Mushishi

An episodic anime about a Mushi Master who travels around the world solving problems caused by Mushi, which are mysterious creatures that exist in parallel to humans. The story is full of atmosphere and mystery, and the characters are kind and compassionate.

Mushishi anime poster

From the New World

A post-apocalyptic anime about a group of children who are raised in isolation and must learn to survive in a world that is both beautiful and dangerous. The story is full of suspense and mystery, and the characters are complex and well-developed.

From the New World anime poster

Oshi no Ko

A romance anime about a manga artist who falls in love with an idol. The story is full of twists and turns, and the characters are complex and relatable.

Oshi no Ko anime poster

Vinland Saga

A historical fiction anime about a young Viking who sets out to avenge his father's death. The story is full of action, adventure, and historical detail, and the characters are well-developed.

Vinland Saga anime poster

These are just a few of the many great anime with amazing plots. If you're looking for a good anime, I recommend checking out one of these titles.

