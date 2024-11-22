Menu Explore
Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 22, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of the Tower of God Season 2 episode 21.

Attention Tower of God fans! The release of Season 2, Episode 21 is just around the corner. Read on for the latest updates and details about what to expect from this highly anticipated episode.

The new episode of Tower of God Season 21 will be released on November 24.(@anime_ToG/X)
The new episode of Tower of God Season 21 will be released on November 24.(@anime_ToG/X)

In the previous episode, the second round of the Workshop battle commenced. While Wangnan moved on to the next round, Beta cornered Viole inside a cave as later's devil was teased.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21 release date and time

According to the official website of the anime, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, November 24. The episode will be released at 11 pm (JST). This means the episode will be released for international fans in the daytime on the same day. Regardless, the time of release will be different because of the different time zones followed by different regions. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSundayNovember 24, 20247:00 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSundayNovember 24, 202410:00 am
British Summer TimeSundayNovember 24, 20243:00 pm
Central European Summer TimeSundayNovember 24, 20245:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSundayNovember 24, 20247:30 pm
Philippine TimeSundayNovember 24, 202410:00 am
Japanese Standard TimeSundayNovember 24, 202411:00 pm
Australian Central TimeSundayNovember 24, 202411:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21?

The upcoming episode will be titled The Beginning of the Dawn. The episode might reveal Viole's devil which is also the one that fought the Gos in the past. In addition, it may also reveal Beta's truth and the side of the battle he is on. The episode is promised to be exciting with Viole cornered as the fate of the series' protagonist unfolds.

