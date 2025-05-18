Menu Explore
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 18, 2025 12:52 AM IST

Read to know more about Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 as it is scheduled to release soon.

The highly anticipated Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 8 is set to release soon, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. Following the thrilling introduction of the Roppo Ichiza in the previous episode, this new instalment promises to dive deeper into the mysterious group and their dangerous enemies, who have been relentlessly pursuing Shizuka Narita.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 release date

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 12:56 am in Japan. The international audience has access to the episode on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The release time will vary depending on your location. To ensure fans around the world do not miss the premiere, a detailed table with the exact release times for various regions has been provided. Be sure to check your local time zone for the correct airing time.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8:26AM, Thursday, May 22, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:26AM, Thursday, May 22, 2025
British Summer Time4:26PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:26PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:56PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:26PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:26AM, Friday, May 23, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:56AM, Friday, May 23, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8?

Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 8 will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. In addition to English, the series will be offered in multiple languages, including Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German, ensuring fans around the world can enjoy the show in their preferred language.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8?

In Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 8, viewers can expect deeper insight into the motivations behind Shizuka's pursuers and the complexities surrounding her connection with Tsubakino, Kanji, and the Roppo Ichiza. As the episode progresses, Tsubakino and Sakura, as the current leaders of Furin, will likely step in to assist, though their offer will initially be met with resistance. 

This will lead to a revealing discussion about the group's past conflicts with these specific enemies. By the episode's end, the team's resolve will only grow stronger, potentially involving figures like Hajime Umemiya in their efforts to confront the threats head-on.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
