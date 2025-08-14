Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Preview, when and where to watch in India

The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off with an exciting clash as Aston Villa hosts Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday, August 16, 2025. This will be the second match of the season, with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth for the opening match. Tyrone Mings (left) and Anthony Gordon will be key players in this fixture

Both teams come into this fixture with strong ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, making this encounter pivotal for their early-season momentum. Here is everything you need to know about the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match.

Match Details:

Match: Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Kick-off Time: 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM BST)

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Where to watch the match?

Football fans from India can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match LIVE on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The match will also be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

In Premier League, both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have faced each other 55 times so far. Villa won 13 times while Newcastle won 24 matches, drawing 18 games.

Preview

Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, are aiming to start the season positively with a home win. They have had a promising pre-season, winning three out of their four games, highlighted by a 4-0 win over AS Roma.

Villa also boasts stars like Ollie Watkins, who has been a consistent threat against Newcastle in previous matches. Villa is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Marco Bizot potentially making his Premier League debut in goal due to the suspension of Emiliano Martinez.

Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, have faced a challenging summer, struggling to finalize key transfers and dealing with injuries to key players like Alexander Isak. Despite this, Newcastle added pace to their attack by signing Anthony Elanga and strengthened their goalkeeping options with Aaron Ramsdale.

The Magpies' recent pre-season results have not been great as they lost all of their games, and they face the additional challenge of playing away from home at Villa Park. Not to forget, Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League away games against Aston Villa.