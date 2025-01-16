Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attack on Saif worrisome: NCP(SP) leader Sule

PTI |
Jan 16, 2025 09:51 AM IST

Attack on Saif worrisome: NCP(SP) leader Sule

Mumbai, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday expressed concern over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home in Mumbai and termed the incident as "worrisome".

Attack on Saif worrisome: NCP(SP) leader Sule
Attack on Saif worrisome: NCP(SP) leader Sule

Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Thursday at Saif Ali Kan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to police.

The actor, who was injured after the intruder attacked him with a knife, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure.

Sule spoke to Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation.

Saif Ali Khan was in hospital while Kareena had returned home, Sule was apparently told by Karisma Kapoor.

The NCP leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house.

"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.

The NCP leader is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor late Raj Kapoor.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement. "We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On