Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Preview, when and where to watch in India?

After the completion of a nail-biting T20I series where Australia clinched a 2-1 win, both Australia and South Africa will meet in a three-match ODI series, starting from 19 August 2025. The Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI will take place at the Cazalys Stadium, in Cairns, where the 3rd T20I of the series was played. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the first ODI of the series. After getting overlooked in the T20I series, both Alex Carey (left) and Keshav Maharaj will be key players in the ODI series

Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date: 19 August 2025

Time: 10 am IST

Venue: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

Where to watch in India?

Cricket fans from India can watch the Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI LIVE on the FanCode app and website, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Unfortunately, there are no television broadcasters for this match in India.

AUS vs SA, H2H stats in ODIs

Surprisingly, the Porteas have dominated the Aussies in head-to-head matches in One-day internationals. N the 110 ODI games these two nations have played against each other, Australia won 51 times, while South Africa won 55 times. 3 matches ended in a tie, while one did not have any result due to weather conditions.

Weather and pitch report

The venue, Cazaly's Stadium, is known for being slower compared to other Australian grounds, making batting a bit challenging. Historically, teams winning the toss here prefer to bowl first as chasing tends to be slightly easier on this pitch. So, the toss decision will be crucial in setting the tone for the match.

Just like we saw in the T20I series, the pitch here helps the spinners and grips a bit as well.

Weather conditions in Cairns on match day are expected to be clear with mild winds and moderate humidity, making it near perfect for cricket.

Squads

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen