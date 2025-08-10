Australia vs South Africa T20I Match 2: When, where to watch the marquee clash

Australia are set to clash against South Africa in the second T20I match at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin on August 12. With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, the teams are making the most of the opportunities to gear up for the tournament. Travis Head, Mitchell March and Lungi Ngidi

In the ongoing T20I series, Australia are missing their premium bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who are rested, keeping the Ashes in mind. However, they have some talented bowlers in the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa, who have a lot of experience in the shortest format of the game. They’ll surely be an asset for Australia in the ongoing series.

For the Proteas, captain Aiden Markram will lead the side with some of his best men alongside him. They look quite set for the series with the presence of Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis. These players are in form and will surely be a threat to the Aussies’ bowling attack. Moreover, both teams are meeting in a T20I bilateral series after a long time, so the fans are most likely to enjoy the thrilling contest. After the T20Is, they’ll also play a 3-match ODI series, starting on August 19.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa T20I series in India?

Fans from India can watch all the matches of the Australia vs South Africa T20I series on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, they can also enjoy the match LIVE on Star Sports Network Channels on Television. The toss will be at 2.15 PM IST, with the match starting at 2.45 PM.

Match Details:

Match: Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match

Date: August 12, 2025, Tuesday

Time: 2.45 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius