Baaghi 4 song Bahli Sohni with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu’s dull chemistry disappoints fans: ‘Mood kharab kar diya’

Bahli Sohni song: The makers of Baaghi 4 have dropped another song from the upcoming featuring Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu. However, the lead pair's attempt to sizzle on-screen hasn't impressed social media users, who have slammed the song as cringeworthy. Bahli Sohni song: It is the second song from Baaghi 4 to be released.

Bahli Sohni song out

The makers released the song on social media on Friday. The music to the song has been given by Mani Moudgill and Badshah, who have also penned the lyrics. The singers are Mani Moudgill, Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi.

The song features Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu who are seen acing the dance moves with a spotlight on their chemistry. It is a blend of Hindi and Punjabi with energetic beats and bright visuals.

The new song showcases Tiger alongside Harnaaz showing off with their dance moves and on-screen chemistry. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan. This is the second song from the film to be released after Guzaara.

Social media users react

That being said, social media users were left underwhelmed with the song and called it out for its lyrics and lack of chemistry between the lead pair.

“Chaand ki beti, pariyon ki poti???? Have they smoked h***e s**t before writing these lyrics,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Just out of general curiosity, has tiger forgotten how to button up shirts?”

“I still don’t get how producers approve such below par and cringe songs. What’s more astonishing is the pay actors like Tiger, Varun, Sid etc. get after so many flops,” one wrote.

“Sounds very refreshing. Punjabi lyrics, tiger shirtless and bollywood never made such songs. Hit,” another one noted with sarcasm.

One social media user shared, “One of the third class song ever”, with one writing, “Badshah… Tauba tauba mood kharab kar diya (you spoilt out mood).” Another called it a “cartoon song”.

One shared, “Tired of seeing tiger shroff naked, tired of punjabi songs”, and another mentioned, “Bekaaaar hai song (It’s not a nice song)”.

More about Baaghi 4

The teaser of the film was released earlier this month which showed Tiger returning as Ronny, his popular character from the Baaghi franchise. This time, he will be up against a new villain, played by Sanjay Dutt. It is billed as the most violent installment of the franchise.

Baaghi 4's logline reads: "Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet. It is fueled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing."

The film's story and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and it is directed by A. Harsha. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5.