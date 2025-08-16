Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Why is Nevin called the entertainer of Mohanlal-hosted show?

ByGayathri Krishna
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 05:06 pm IST

The BB contestants have started to reveal their true identities and game methods. Now, let's take a look at Nevin's appeal as the season's biggest entertainer.

The dramatic events taking place inside the house, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, which can be watched on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium, are attracting more and more viewers. Fans of the reality show are talking about the competitors on social media as they have begun to show their true selves and game strategies. Now, let's examine Nevin's popularity as the season's top entertainer.

Why is Nevin hailed as the entertainer of the house?

Through his oddball performances, conversations, and game tactics, Nevin has continuously provided viewers with fun content. The contestant has been concentrating on his game and providing some amusing situations, such as witty talks with the other housemates, to keep the audience entertained while the others are seen arguing over trivial matters most of the day.

Several viewers made fun of his remarks on online platforms, including "he can't wear plain or dull coloured clothes" and "he misses Mandhi (an Arabic rice dish) more than his mother."

Nevin's conversations with Mohanlal during the weekend episodes, especially his requests for heels, also made a lot of people giggle. The audience is left perplexed as he is frequently spotted sneaking into the nook and corner of the bedroom to find something to eat in secret. Nevin has also refrained from making divisive remarks or making complicated remarks about other people's private affairs thus far.

Who is Nevin?

This Kochi-based stylist and fashion choreographer is mostly familiar to young people on social media. He had also become popular with some of his short videos. He discussed his love of fashion and his strategy for the show in his very first conversation with Mohanlal.

Nevin also talked about his difficult upbringing and how his father is not the epitome of the ideal parent in a recent task, which asked BB contestants to share more about their life. The audience praised his openness about being teased for his feminine characteristics. "Could you avoid judging a person by their behavior and respect their talents," he stated.

