100%: Shehnaaz Gill announces her new Bollywood film with John Abraham, will mark Sajid Khan's return

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has announced her second Bollywood film, 100%, and shared the first poster of the upcoming movie. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz posted a video and revealed that the film will release in theatres next year. Apart from Shehnaaz, the film will also feature John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill sings Neha Kakkar's Taaron Ke Shehar, gets thousands of comments from fans)

The words in the teaser read, “20% comedy, 20% romance, 20% music, 20% confusion, 20% action, together we're 100%." It also read, “A film about love, a film about marriage, a film about family, and spies." Called a comedy by the team of 100%, the film is helmed by Sajid Khan and will release during Diwali in 2023. This will mark his return to filmmaking after the MeToo accusations of 2018.

Sharing the clip, Shehnaaz captioned the post, "A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! (sparkles emoji). Diwali 2023 just got bigger !! Are you ready?? (clapper board emoji)." She also tagged John, Riteish and Nora and added several hashtags--Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar among others.

Reacting to the post, fans congratulated Shehnaaz and also wished her luck. A person commented, "So happy for you Shehnaaz." Another comment read, "Wowwww baby ...keep rocking."

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will also feature Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. It is expected to release on December 30 this year.

As per reports, Shehnaaz will also feature in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film. Shehnaaz rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Last year, she also released a single Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to her late boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. She has also been a part of various reality shows like Dance Deewane 3 and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

