120 Bahadur becomes first film to release pan India in defence theatres through PictureTime’s mobile cinema network

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios are releasing their upcoming film 120 Bahadur, specially for soldiers and their families. The war drama will now be the first Indian film to release across defence theatres in the country through PictureTime’s expanding mobile cinema network. The film opens globally on November 21, and the team says this rollout is meant to bring big-screen entertainment straight to the people who serve at some of the toughest posts. 120 Bahadur hits defence theatres in historic rollout(Instagram/ Farhan Akhtar)

120 Bahadur makes history

PictureTime, along with GenSync Brat Media, has lined up screenings for the film in over 800 defence cinema halls spread across India. These are theatres that mostly cater to soldiers and their families, many of whom live in remote areas where regular movie access is still limited. The company says the idea is simple—take cinema to the viewers instead of the other way around.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder-CEO of PictureTime, said the decision felt long overdue. “There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30% of India’s 20-million-strong veteran and family audience has access to defence cinemas. We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70% and we begin with a bang with 120 Bahadur, a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces,” he said.

Excel Entertainment CEO Vishal Ramchandani said the team is humbled that the film will be watched first by the very people it aims to honour. “120 Bahadur honours the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. We feel truly privileged that the soldiers whose spirit the film celebrates will be watching it with their families. Our sincere thanks to PictureTime for facilitating this screening for those who serve the nation,” he said, adding that PictureTime’s support made the large-scale outreach possible.

About 120 Bahadur

The film is based on the Battle of Rezang La, one of the most remembered chapters in India’s military history. Alongside Farhan Akhtar, the cast includes Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, and others. Senior officers Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan also feature in key roles.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur hits cinemas on November 21.