12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film shows remarkable growth, earns 3.6 crore total

The film starring Vikrant Massey in a lead role has shown significant improvement on Saturday amid positive word of mouth. The film collected ₹2.5 crore on Saturday, as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film now stands at ₹3.6 crore.

As per the portal, the occupancy for 12th Fail doubled on Saturday. The film recorded 21 percent occupancy on Saturday after opening at 9 percent occupancy with a collection of ₹1.1 crore on Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the two-day collection of the film. He tweeted, “A good film finds its audience… #12thFail takes a big lead on Day 2… A jump was on the cards, but the 127.27% GROWTH in *post-pandemic* era + pre-#Diwali phase [when biz, generally, slides downwards] is fantastic… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. #Mumbai, #Delhi and parts of #Punjab jumped over 100% on Day 2. Note: From the distribution point of view, #ZeeStudios opted for a compact release [600 screens] in #India + affordable ticket rates, so that the biz prospects aren’t hampered.”

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film also stars Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, Vikas Divyakirti and Vijay Kumar Dogra.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel had called 12th Fail the “most heartwarming and inspirational film of 2023." He said it was a masterclass from Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also praised Vikrant Massey for his diction of a local Chambal boy, which he said was pitch-perfect. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker called the film “brilliant and said the film was inspired by millions and will surely inspire millions.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra told PTI in an interview that ever since he decided to make 12th Fail, he was sure about casting "real people". He said, "I didn't want filmy heroes pretending to be these people. Most of the cast are new actors, first time actors or not very famous. But they are real people. I rehearsed with them for one year."

