12th Fail box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film shows decent growth, earns 6.8 crore in opening weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 30, 2023 09:30 AM IST

12th Fail box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film recorded 24.4 percent occupancy on Sunday after a decent growth since its opening day.

12th Fail box office collection: The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film starring Vikrant Massey as a 12th fail UPSC aspirant from Chambal has shown significant improvement amid positive word of mouth. The film collected 2.8 crore on Sunday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This takes its total three-day collection to 6.42 crore. Also read: Tejas box office collection day 3

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail.
The film also recorded higher Hindi occupancy on Sunday at 24.41 percent. It had opened at 1.1 crore and had collected 2.51 crore on Saturday.

12th Fail is a story of ambition, dedication and overcoming setbacks. It is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film stars Medha Shankar opposite Vikrant.

12th Fail reviews

The Hindustan Times review of 12th Fail called it “a pure and honest tale of success and failure”. Talking about 12th Fail, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said on Sunday, “A good film finds its audience.” Trade analyst Sumit Kadel had said that 12th Fail is a beautiful film that you can't afford to miss. “It deserves to get HIT verdict at the box office,” he had said. He had also called it the “most heartwarming and inspirational film of 2023”.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail

Though inspired by Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra said 12th Fail is a story of "each one of us" coming to big cities with aspirations and dreams. He told PTI, "I started writing this film when I was 66 and now I'm 71. You can't write a film like this in months. It takes years because every character has a story. It's not a biopic. It's each one of us... There is a lot of me and you in the film."

He further added, "My job as an artist or a filmmaker is to make the world slightly better than what it was when I came. So, if I can make a film that can make a slight difference to people's lives, it inspires me. Money has never driven me. I could have made Munnabhai 3, 4, 5, 6... and be a multi-millionaire, which I'm not. I chose to make 12th Fail, with Vikrant Massey."

