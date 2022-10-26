15 years of Jab We Met: Tarun Arora says even today, the film feels fresh

Geet’s boyfriend Anshuman in Jab We Met (JWM) is one character that can be explored further feels actor Tarun Arora, who enacted the role in the film.

“Today, when I look back at JWM, even after 15 years, the film still feels fresh and a good watch. It makes me feel good and proud to be part of a film that is enjoyed over the years. I wonder why we don’t make films like this anymore. The young generation too enjoys it. I feel, every four years the Bollywood trend changes but even now audiences enjoy the romance and flavour of the film.”

While the film worked and is still celebrated today, Arora admits that he’s “thankful” that he got noticed with but “the film did more for Imtiaz, Kareena (Kapoor Khan) and Shahid (Kapoor)”: “After the release, I kept waiting for better roles but Bollywood didn’t give me better roles. I am glad makers down south did. I got some good roles down south which were bigger and meaningful. I felt accomplished and happy about my career growth. Over there they still remember JWM. As for Hindi films, I am still waiting for a good role and I will work on it.”

For Arora, working with his “popular” co-stars was a learning experience too. “They were so professional even when they were going through some personal issues. I remember sharing fun times with them. I thought Kareena was a snob but when I interacted with her, I realised she is cool. Shahid was so devoted to his work and that’s what I learnt from him to be focused on the job,” he ends.

