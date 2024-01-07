5 films that bombed at the box office, but found a lot of love on OTT

There are many films that are known as classics today, but little known fact is that they never made money when they initially released. These include the likes of Mera Naam Joker (1970) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). The 2020s version of these classics would be the movies that bombed at the box office, but got a love of love when they eventually made their way to OTT platforms. (Also Read: Year Ender 2023 | Aatmapamphlet to Three of Us: Best Indian films of the year you probably didn't watch) Laal Singh Chaddha and Sonchiriya were box office flops that got delayed acceptance on OTT

Here are 5 of such box office flops that found acceptance on streaming:

Laal Singh Chaddha

The biggest movie to fit into this category is Advait Chandan's 2022 Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, released at a stressful time when there were calls to boycott Bollywood. But when it released later in the year on Netflix India, it got a lot of praise from the audience.

An Action Hero

Before Ayushmann Khurrana delivered a bonafide box office hit with Dream Girl 2 last year, he starred in Anirudh Iyer's action flick An Action Hero, where he played an action star stuck in a real-life chase from one of his audience members. The film failed to launch at the box office, but got rave reviews when it released on Netflix India.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Dibakar Banerjee's last directorial, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, released when theatres had just started accommodating theatrical releases after the lockdown. After a very brief run in March 2021, it found a home on Prime Video India, where it got its critical due.

Sonchiriya

Abhishek Chaubey's pensive dacoit drama starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manoj Bajpayee among others released before the pandemic in 2019, but didn't work wonders at the box office. However, it found acceptance on ZEE5, which got amplified after the passing of its lead actor.

Dhak Dhak

Tarun Dudeja's road movie from last year documented the motorbike journey of four women, from varying backgrounds and ages, to Ladkah. Since the trailer of the film was dropped by the studio only four days before the release, co-producer Taapsee Pannu had explained that it was only a formality on the studio's behalf to release it in theatres as part of its deal with Netflix India. Owing to lack of positioning, Dhak Dhak went unnoticed in theatres, but found an audience on OTT eventually.

