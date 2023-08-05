Friendship Day Special | Shriya Pilgaonkar on childhood BFF Mihika: We had similar interests, yet were very different from each other

It is believed ‘if a friendship lasts longer than seven years, it will last a lifetime’. By that logic, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar and her childhood BFF, Mihika Mirchandani, have come a really long. The two have been friends for over three decades and their bond continues to grow stronger with each passing day. “We have been friends since we were five. We used to live in the same building, and have literally seen each other grow. I remember Mihika used to host those cute tea parties and that’s where our friendship started,” Shriya, 34, tells us. Shriya Pilgaonkar and best friend Mihika Mirchandani spill the beans about each other.

As they grew up, their shared love for cinema, food, art and writing brought them even closer. “During Christmas, we used to make card for all our friends, and write special notes together. Then, we also had this tradition of attenting Mumbai film festival together, every year. It was our kind of fun where we’d watch five films a day for three-four days and talk about it,” recalls Shriya, adding, “We both studied in South Bombay, so we used to get into a bus and travel all around the city, visiting museums, art exhibitions, eating at our favourite spots. We had similar interests, yet were very different from each other.”

Mihika, who works for an NGO, also has a bagful of never-ending memories when it comes to her friendship with Shriya. “From helping each other win arguments with boyfriends to our most spontaneous trips, discussing our crushes, running around for college admissions, travelling by trains for the first time, discussing our jobs, Shriya has always been there for me. We pretty much did everything together. She is somebody who has been there through thick and thin,” Mihika tells us.

Among all other common interests, travelling tops the list and Mihika hopes that never changes. “I forsee a lifetime of silly, stupid, fun impromptu trips outside as well inside the city... or even if it’s just driving from Andheri to South Bombay to eat strawberries and creams. That’s the kind of people we are. We can drop the mundane things to do even more mundane things, and that brings us joy,” she quips.

Going down memory lane, Shriya laughs that whenever she and Mihika come together, some or the other adventure is bound to happen. “Once I was shooting in Alibagh, and because of a sudden rainstorm, we were stuck at a friend’s house. Also, during the 2005 floods, both of us coincidently bumped into each other and while everybody was having a tough time, we found solace in each other’s company,” recounts the actor.

While the two chose different professions and went on separate journeys, nothing come in way of the bond and connection they shared. “We never let our egos come between us, and being busy does not translate into fights ever. In fact, since Mihika is not even remotely connected to my profession (acting), it works in my favour. She’s very objective about my work, my lifestyle and everything else,” mentions Shriya.

Adding to this, Mihika says, “We are there for each other, in everything. We are each other’s therapists and relationship advisors. I go to Shriya whenever something is bothering me, and she knows all my secrets.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail