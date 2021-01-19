Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity

In the last one year, the discussion about mental health and burnout has been gaining momentum. Actor Aakanksha Singh, who will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s May Day, says that being healthy is all about being mentally as well as physically fit. “People are now more open to talking about their mental health issues. Earlier, they were conscious but now it is getting easier to talk about difficulties, depression and anxiety. What friends and family can do is be sensitive about it and listen, give people experiencing anxiety or depression help and even encourage them to get proper treatment, if needed,” she says.

The actor is disappointed that at times, celebrities from showbiz are accused of talking about their mental health issues, just for the sake of publicity, which is not always the case. “People in our industry often get targeted because people usually think that we are faking it for publicity. But we should rather be sensitive about it and shouldn’t just jump to the conclusion that it is a publicity stunt. We should listen to people because it is a difficult thing to live with,” says Aakanksha, who was seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Telugu films Malli Raava (2017) and Devadas (2018) and Kannada film Pailwaan (2019), and will soon be making her Tamil debut with Clap.

With a busy acting career across industries, she admits it does take some doing to stay positive every day. “When I feel low, I think about things in my life that I am grateful for and my work which I love. Talking to family also helps, especially my husband, Kunal Sain. He is the strength which keeps me going. I listen to music and also meditate, which works wonders,” she shares.

