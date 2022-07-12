Aakarshika Goyal: I am very satisfied working in the regional industry

After eight years in the industry, Prayagraj-girl Aakarshika Goyal is now more comfortable working in the regional industry. She has done two Kannada films, is working on her next flick and has featured in 40 Punjabi albums and several TV shows too.

“I have done several daily soaps and reality shows but the satisfaction that I got working in the industry down south and in Punjab has been great. In terms of professionalism, remuneration and work-satisfaction, I am very content working in the regional industry,” the actor says.

The Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai actor adds, “I am keen on doing more work in south (industry) as compared to Hindi. I have done TV here and experienced that largely if you have good contact, then thing work smoothly for you. Also, I have faced remuneration issues. In the regional industry, all they want is work as per their satisfaction but payments, working hours, terms and conditions are much sorted out there. Now, good thing is that the regional films are getting good pan-India viewership,” she says.

Aakarshika is not in a hurry to do Hindi projects. “For the time being I am not keen on TV. I am getting offers for Hindi web-series but they are in the ‘bold and exposing’ zone. I am not comfortable if the idea is just to make adult content and not be guided by the demand of the story. So, I want to keep doing regional projects and focus only on good Hindi projects. It has become a new short-cut now and we have multiple examples,” she says.

Her pre-lockdown debut Kannada film My Name is Raja (2020), will now be released as Na Peru Raja in Tamil and in Telugu and Malayalam too.

“I am shooting for Kannada film Painkiller and also set to shoot another south film. Since lockdown, I have shot for 40 Punjabi songs with singers such as Hassan Manak, Tanveer Gogi, Arry and Rao Sahab. I also have a Punjabi film offer,” she adds.

Bitten by the acting bug, she made a switch from aviation industry. “I started with modelling doing print and TV commercials and then shifted to Mumbai. My acting journey started with TV and I have done shows like Emotional Atayachar, Halla Bol, Haunted Night, Love Dosti Dua, Swim Team and Savdhan India,” says the actor who now wants to shoot in her home state. She says she is in talks for a project in Lucknow.