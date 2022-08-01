Anurag Kashyap, ex wife Aarti join daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, her BF Shane and Khushi Kapoor for brunch. See pics

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared pictures from her Sunday brunch on Instagram. The photos, which were clicked by Aaliyah, featured her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, father Anurag Kashyap, mother Aarti Bajaj and close friend Khushi Kapoor. She also shared a photo of the food they had at the Mumbai restaurant. Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap holds dad Anurag Kashyap close, tells fans she at 'bar outing with the fam'. See pics

In the photo, Shane is seen sitting between Anurag and Aarti. A smiling Khushi Kapoor is also captured in the frame. The photos are clicked at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex's Seesaw restaurant. Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah added a heart sticker. Anurag also shared the picture on his Instagram Stories.

Aaliyah Kashyap shares pictures from her Sunday brunch.

Aarti, who is a film editor, dated Anurag for almost 9 years before they got married in 2003. They got separated in 2009.

Last year, in her YouTube vlog, Aaliyah opened up about her relationship with her parents. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. When I was growing up, my parents always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she said

Aaliyah often shares pictures and videos with her Italian boyfriend Shane on Instagram. They have been dating for over two years now. In one of her vlogs, she had opened up about how she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore them. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

Currently, Aaliyah is in Mumbai and has recently shifted to a new house. Last year she informed her fans that she intends to drop out of California's Chapman University, where she was studying. Aaliyah also said that she wants to pursue a career in fashion marketing.

