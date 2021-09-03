Aaliyah Kashyap's first day back to college includes Shane Gregoire dropping her off and a 'boring' finance class

Aaliyah Kashyap has returned to college and shared a glimpse of her first day back through a vlog on her YouTube channel. On Thursday night, Aaliyah shared a video chronicling the activities she did the night before her first day in class and all that she did before and in between classes.

Although she is in the third year of her college, Aaliyah revealed she could attend it in person for one semester before the Covid-19 pandemic changed classes to online. The video starts with Aaliyah packing her bag for college. She revealed that she bought a bunch of pens from India and would be using them this year.

“These are my favourite pens, I get them from India. I write the best with this pen, I love it,” she said, holding the pen close to the camera. On the morning of her first day, Aaliyah revealed her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire will be dropping her at her college. She gave a quick look at her outfit for the day before she was off to class.

After completing her first class, Aaliyah returned home for she had a six-hour break in between both the classes. She took a quick nap, had lunch with Shane before he dropped her back. Aaliyah shared brief footage of the couple in the car, in which Shane appeared to be driving shirtless.

Following her class, she spoke a little about her second class. She said that she had a financial management class and while it was a good class, she found it a "little boring."

Aaliyah, who is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap, has been in the US for her higher studies for a while now. She's studying at Chapman University in Southern California.

Earlier this summer, she travelled back to Mumbai for her summer break and spent time with her family and friends. Shortly after she reached the city, Shane also made his way to the country. He bonded with Anurag and Aarti Bajaj, Aaliyah's mother, apart from spending time with her friends. Following her return to the US, Aaliyah took a trip to Hawaii and celebrated Shane's birthday.