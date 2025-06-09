Aamir Khan (60) opens up on romancing Genelia D'Souza (37) in Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘That thought did come to me’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, 60, is all set to share screen space with Genelia D’Souza, 37, in their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Interestingly, it was Aamir who introduced Genelia to Bollywood opposite his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Now, the actor has opened up about romancing her on screen despite their 23-year age gap, in an interview with The Indian Express. (Also Read: Genelia D'Souza recalls being discouraged from making comeback to films after 10 years: ‘I was told it won’t work') Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's stills from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan on age gap between him and Genelia D'Souza

When asked if he was ever concerned about the age difference between himself and Genelia, Aamir said, "Ya, I know. But that was a long time ago. And ab Imran bhi kaafi meri age ka ho gaya hai (laughs). That thought did come to me, but in the film, we’re both playing characters in the age group of early 40s. She’s around that age."

He added, "I’m 60, but in today’s day and age, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I played an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetics. Like Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). He was very young, but he played an 80-year-old for Christ’s sake. He was jumping his age, which is very exciting for an actor. Today, he can be made to look 80 and vice versa via VFX. So, age is not a barrier for actors anymore."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The sports comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film stars Genelia as Aamir's wife, alongside 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

A remake of the Spanish film Campeones, the film features Aamir as a basketball coach forced to train a team of differently-abled children for a tournament. It is slated to release in cinemas on 20 June.