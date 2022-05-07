Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to come together for Anurag Basu's film? Here's what the filmmaker has to say

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has put all rumours, about his film with actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, to rest. Recently reports had said that the film has been conceptualized by Aamir Khan Productions. It was also reported that the film is at an initial stage of production. A report had claimed that the film is ‘high on VFX’ but was in very early stages now (Also Read | Aamir Khan's mom says ‘hatao isko’ when she doesn't like his movies: 'Ye kya banaya hai?')

Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 7, 2022

Reacting to the report, on Sunday, Anurag Basu took to Twitter and wrote, "Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true!"

Previously, Anurag worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films such as Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. Anurag and Aamir haven't worked together in any film yet though. Ranbir had a special cameo appearance in Aamir Khan's film PK, where he featured as another alien from PK's home planet. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also featured Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla.

“Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka. Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the inhouse team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in-fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output,” Pinkvilla had recently reported citing a source.

It had also said, "It’s a high on VFX project, and hence an extremely risky preposition. Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like. If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year. Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles."

Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It will release in theatres nationwide on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Ranbir has several projects in the pipeline, including his upcoming film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and backed by T-Series. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The film marks his maiden on-screen collaboration with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON