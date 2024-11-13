Aamir Khan explains Sitaare Zameen Par's story, how it is 'way ahead' of Taare Zameen Par

In 2007, when Aamir Khan directed Taare Zameen Par, which starred a formidable Darsheel Safary in the lead role, the film made waves by revamping the kind of stories being told in Hindi cinema. Years later, the film’s spiritual sequel, Sitaare Zameen Par, is ‘way ahead’ of its predecessor, says Aamir in an interview with Hollywood Reporter India. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says he had tips to give to Kiran Rao on ‘how to be a better wife’. Her witty response can't be missed) Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan played the lead roles in Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par

When asked about the film, Aamir said, “Well, it’s a beautiful story. Actually, the easiest way I can describe it is that, Taare Zameen Par is a very emotional film which makes you cry. Sitaare Zameen Par makes you laugh, it’s a humorous film. The theme is similar, of people with different abilities, different intelligence, or with different challenges. But, it’s humour as opposed to emotions.”

The actor also claimed that the sequel will go further than how Taare Zameen Par tackled the subject. He said, “In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par, because in Taare Zameen Par, the person who was with the challenge in the film, Ishaan, was helped by my character. In Sitaare Zameen Par, it’s the ten people with challenges, they help me, the supposedly normal person. So I feel it goes much further. I hope it turns out well.”

About Taare Zameen Par and it’s sequel

Taare Zameen Par, written by Amole Gupte, tells the story of Ishaan, played by Darsheel, an artistically gifted 8-year-old who is poor at academics. His teacher, Nikumbh (Aamir), helps him cope with his dyslexia. When it was released, the film did an excellent job raising awareness about the learning disorder. Taare Zameen Par received critical acclaim and succeeded at the box office. It received three National Film Awards.

The spiritual sequel Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. It will star Aamir, Darsheel, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna directs the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.