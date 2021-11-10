Aamir Khan poses with young fan who can't stop laughing. Watch video

Actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday left a young fan extremely happy after he agreed to pose with him for a picture. The actor was spotted outside the Mumbai office of his daughter Ira Khan.

As Aamir Khan was about to leave in his car, the mother of the boy requested the actor to pose for pictures with her son. In the video shared on Instagram, Aamir was seen calling the boy to pose with him.

The child kept on laughing as he stood in front of Aamir. He patted the boy on his shoulder and also stroked his hair as the boy giggled. After the picture was clicked, Aamir nodded and got inside his car. Aamir sported a mustard colour T-shirt, black pants and crocs. He kept his blue mask on and wore specs.

Aamir Khan is often snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Last month, he gave a glimpse of a new look--buzz cut and white beard. Dressed casually, Aamir was seen flashing the thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi. He also took his mask off to smile and pose for photos.

The actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Aamir had wrapped up the shoot of the film a few months ago. Earlier this year, Aamir had spoken about Laal Singh Chaddha in a video clip shared by one of his fan clubs.

“Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film,” Aamir had said.

He had also joked about Kareena, “While the rest of the world was dealing with corona, we were dealing with corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction."

Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on February 14, 2022. Earlier, it was slated for release on Christmas this year.