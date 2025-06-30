Shah Rukh Khan was unhappy with me: Aamir Khan recalls their ‘childish behaviour’ of calling each other ‘chichora’

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were pitted against each other when they started their careers in Bollywood. When their films My Name Is Khan and 3 Idiots released within a gap of two months, the actors were seen taking jibes at each other. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Aamir opened up on he and SRK calling each other "chichora". Aamir Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan calling him chichora.

Aamir Khan says Shah Rukh Khan often makes joke on him during award shows

Aamir once revealed that he had a pet dog named Shah Rukh but later clarified his statement. Talking about the same, the actor said, "Shah Rukh aksar mujhpe mazak karta rehta hain naa har saal jab award function hota hai, main toh jaata nahi hun. Toh har saal mazak voh mujhpe karte rehte hain (Shah Rukh often jokes about me, you know, every year during award functions. I don’t attend them, so every year he cracks jokes at my expense)."

Aamir Khan on calling Shah Rukh Khan 'chichora'

Aamir then opened up on he and SRK calling each other "chichora" and said, "Actually ek period tha jab Shah Rukh aur main ek dusre ke liye kaafi kuch bol rahe the. Shayad vo naa khush the mujhse (Actually, there was a time when Shah Rukh and I were saying quite a few things about each other. Maybe he was unhappy with me), because I don’t talk about others in my interviews. Anyway, let’s leave all that behind. Shah Rukh is a good friend of mine. When our careers started, there was natural competition between us. But that faded away 10–15 years ago — at least from my side, and I think from his side as well. It was childish behaviour."

All about the war of words

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots released in December 2009 and Shah Rukh's My Name Is Khan released in February 2010. To promote his film, Aamir travelled to different regions of India. When Shah Rukh was questioned about Aamir's promotional strategy by a reporter, he said, "I apologise for using such word, but 'yeh ek kism ka chichorapan lagta hai (It comes across as a bit tacky). I would never go to such lengths to promote my film. There's a way to promote every film and we have a unique strategy to promote this film (My Name Is Khan)."

In an interview with ABP News, Aamir hit back at Shah Rukh and said, "Shah Rukh is a wise man. If I am going to different regions in our country and he thinks it's chichorapan (tackiness), then what can I say, this is his thinking. Jaha tak baat hai chhichhorapan ki, toh woh (Shah Rukh) jyada jaante honge iss chiz ke baare mein kyuki woh khud kaafi chhichhorapan karte hai apni zindagi mein. Woh expert hai inn sab mein (As far as being crass is concerned, Shah Rukh would know more about it because he himself behaves quite crassly in his life. He’s an expert at all this).”

But the two superstars seem to have sorted their differences now. Shah Rukh, along with Salman, was seen visiting Aamir Khan's house to celebrate his 60th birthday. Not only this, Shah Rukh also paid a visit to the Sitaare Zameen Par cast at Aamir's request, and they were both seen hugging and clicking pictures together.