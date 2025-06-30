Aamir Khan credits Salman Khan for emotional support during depressive phase: 'I was in a dark place’

Aamir talks about his equation with Salman Khan

“After my separation from Reena (Dutta), I was emotionally broken. I would drink a lot and shut myself off from people. One evening, Salman just dropped by for dinner. I don’t even remember how it happened, but we ended up talking for hours. That night marked the beginning of our real friendship.”

Their relationship hadn’t always been this warm. Their first film together, the 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, was marked by tension. “Salman would often arrive late, and I found it frustrating. At the time, I thought we could never be friends. But meeting him years later, I had changed. I’d learned that everyone has flaws. We all make mistakes. That realisation helped me become less judgmental.”

Addressing the long-standing comparisons between the three Khans, Aamir took it all in stride. He stated that it was natural that people compare top performers, whether it’s in cricket or cinema. He mentioned that he understood the curiosity in the media and among fans

In a lighter moment, Aamir recounted a funny memory from his time living on Carter Road while his home was being renovated. Kiran (Rao) and he were staying in a building where Jackie Shroff also lived. One day, he saw a huge crowd outside and thought. He rushed down, only to realise they were waiting for Tiger Shroff.

Aamir's recent projects

Aamir is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and earned over ₹160 crore worldwide, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.