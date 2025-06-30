Aamir Khan recalls being afraid after refusing underworld's invitation for Dubai party: ‘Chahe mujhe peetiye…’

During the 1990s, Bollywood was heavily influenced by the underworld, with several celebrities — including Shah Rukh Khan, Rakesh Roshan, and Karan Johar — having admitted to receiving threats. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Aamir Khan recalled being afraid after turning down an underworld invitation to a party. Aamir Khan recalls his interaction with underworld people.

Aamir revealed that he never received threats from the underworld but was instead invited to a party in Dubai. He revealed that he declined the invitation and did not attend. He recalled how some people from the underworld came to meet him on set, urging him to come to the party, but he refused.

Aamir Khan recalls refusing an invitation to a party from underworld

He added, "They tried very hard, saying they’d pay me whatever I wanted, or help me with any work I needed done. I said I still wouldn’t come. Then they changed their tone and said, ‘Now you have to come because it has been announced there and it’s become a matter of prestige.’ That was the last meeting we had. I told them, ‘You’ve been meeting me for over a month now and I’ve told you from the start that I won’t come. I still won’t come. Lekin aap bahut takatwar log hain, aap jis din chahe aa sakte hain, chahe mujhe peetiye ya sar pe maariye, haath pair bandh ke kahin bhi le jaaiye (But you are very powerful people. If you want, you can come anytime — beat me up, hit me on the head, tie me up and take me wherever you want). You can take me forcibly, but I will not willingly go.’"

Aamir Khan says he was afraid

He revealed that after this, the people never contacted him again. When asked if he was afraid, Aamir said, "Haan darr laga, mere do chhote bacche the, Ammi-Abba jaan bahut pareshan ho gaye the ki yeh bahut khatarnak log hain, aap kya kar rahe hain? Lekin maine unhe ek hi jawab diya tha ki, 'Main apni zindagi jaise jee raha hoon waise hi jeena chahta hoon aur main nahin jaa raha hoon wahan pe (Yes, I was afraid. I had two young children. My parents were very worried — they asked me why I was doing this when these are such dangerous people. But I gave them only one answer: ‘I want to live my life on my own terms, the way I always have — and I’m not going there’)."

Aamir Khan’s recent and upcoming films

Aamir is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and earned over ₹160 crore worldwide, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

He will next be seen in the movie Coolie, in which he makes a special appearance. Speaking to Zoom about the film, he said, “I really enjoyed doing it. I am a big fan of Rajini sir… huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir’s movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, ‘Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.’”

He is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol, and also starring Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.