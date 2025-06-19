Aamir Khan reveals dad would backhand him and brother Faissal Khan so hard, his ring would leave a bruise

Actor Aamir Khan got candid recently while promoting his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. In an interview with Zee Music, he revealed the influence his parents had on him and spoke about how his father, Tahir Hussain, would backhand him and his brother Faissal Khan to discipline them. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar reviews Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par; can't stop gushing about the actors. Watch) Aamir Khan revealed him and his brother Faissal Khan were very naughty as kids.

Aamir Khan on how his father disciplined him

In the interview, Aamir said he has never heard his mother, Zeenat Hussain, raise her voice despite him and Faissal being naughty. “All she would say was, haye Aamir, aap aisa karenge? (How can you do this, Aamir?) That was her maximum daant (scolding), she’s very soft. Ammi and Abbu jaan were different personalities. I did an ad for Coke in which I say, jab carbon chapega (euphemism for slapping). We experienced that. When he would backhand me and Faisal, his ring would leave a mark on our faces. It would be embarrassing at school the next day because everyone would know we’d gotten disciplined,” said Aamir.

His mother’s influence on his life and work

Aamir credited his mother for being a big influence on his life and work, stating that she’s very sensitive and intelligent. He said, “I think whatever I am today is because of my mother. She has been a very big influence on me; she’s very sensitive. I think she’s very intelligent emotionally. I’ve learnt that from her. I remember winning a tennis tournament when I was 11, and my mother wondered how the kid who lost to me and his mother would’ve been feeling. I felt so guilty in that moment for winning. I feel I have an inclination to social issues because of her.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Aamir, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten debutant actors star in the film, which will be released on 20 June. It tells the story of a dishonoured basketball coach who is mandated by a court to teach the sport to a team of neurodivergent adults.