Aamir Khan suffers fall during World Pickleball League game; what he did next impresses fans. Watch

Superstar Aamir Khan made an appearance at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, where he joined fans for a friendly game. The match briefly took an unexpected turn when the actor slipped on the court mid-play.
However, staying true to his sporting spirit, Aamir quickly got back on his feet, flashed a smile, and carried on with the game, earning cheers from those present.
Aamir Khan stumbles
On Saturday, Aamir joined the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 to play an exhibition game with three fans at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. Saturday was the day for the two semi-finals of the second season of the WPBL. Aamir played two games with the fans.
Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media, with one clip in particular drawing significant attention.
The video shows Aamir playing the game. As he moves forward on the court to return a shot, he suddenly loses his footing and stumbles, briefly rolling on the ground before getting back up with the help of his co-player. The actor then regains his composure, gets back on his feet with a smile, and resumes playing.
“O Teri,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the video, with another sharing, “Fitness is good”. “At his age, many people don't even step onto the ground,” one commented. Another added, “He is so steady.”
“Oh no ! That was a good return from the opposite side. He fell because of poor footwork,” one noted, with one writing, “Hope he is fine now”.
Aamir Khan’s recent projects
On the work front, Aamir was most recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a film he also produced, in a cameo role. The Vir Das-starrer opened to mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office response. The film was released in theatres on January 16. He also had a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.
Aamir was last seen in the lead role on the big screen in Sitaare Zameen Par last year. The film, touted as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, minted ₹265 crore worldwide. His upcoming production Ek Din stars his son, Junaid Khan, alongside Sai Pallavi, and the teaser was recently released.
The actor has not announced his next project as an actor, but he has stated in a recent interview that he wants to focus on acting, leaving the duties of his production house to their new CEO.
