Aamir Khan suffers fall during World Pickleball League game; what he did next impresses fans. Watch

Superstar Aamir Khan made an appearance at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, where he joined fans for a friendly game. The match briefly took an unexpected turn when the actor slipped on the court mid-play. On Saturday, Aamir joined the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 to play an exhibition game with three fans at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

However, staying true to his sporting spirit, Aamir quickly got back on his feet, flashed a smile, and carried on with the game, earning cheers from those present.

Saturday was the day for the two semi-finals of the second season of the WPBL. Aamir played two games with the fans.

Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media, with one clip in particular drawing significant attention.

The video shows Aamir playing the game. As he moves forward on the court to return a shot, he suddenly loses his footing and stumbles, briefly rolling on the ground before getting back up with the help of his co-player. The actor then regains his composure, gets back on his feet with a smile, and resumes playing.