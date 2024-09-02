Aamir Khan video calls wrestler Vinesh Phogat, lauds her 'stupendous fight' at Paris Olympics; fans ask about Dangal 2

Dangal 2.0 loading? After photos of actor-producer Aamir Khan talking to wrestler Vinesh Phogat surfaced on social media, fans speculated if the two would come together for another sports drama after Aamir's 2016 blockbuster, Dangal. It seems fans are all ready for 'Dangal 2' as many responded to a recent tweet that said, "Aamir Khan has spoken to Vinesh Phogat on video call. Your reaction?" Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal named Blockbuster of the Decade by Yahoo India, is followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan Aamir Khan and Vinesh Phogat's video call has created buzz around Dangal 2.

'Dangal 2 is on its way'

Aamir and Vinesh were all smiles in the photos as they spoke over a video call. Sharing the photos, a fan page wrote on Instagram, "Good touch from Aamir Khan. Over a video call, he congratulated Vinesh Phogat for her stupendous fight in Paris. Reminded her that her three fights were proof of her champion mentality. Former wrestler Kripa Shankar (also in the pic), who was mentor for the actors of Dangal."

Aamir Khan spoke to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on a video call recently.

Dangal saw Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portray the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters, while Zaira Wasim and the late Suhani Bhatnagar were seen as their younger versions.

Photos of Aamir and Vinesh's video call were also shared on Twitter. Reacting to them, a person wrote, "Dangal 2 is on its way!" Another said, "Two champs together." A fan also tweeted, "There's going to be a movie made..." Another said, “(Aamir Khan) will make a film and will mint money! Wait and see!!”

Vinesh at Olympics 2024

Vinesh was in news after she reached the final of the women's 50kg event at the recent Paris Olympics, but returned to India empty-handed. Things went downhill after she was disqualified before the final after breaching the 50kg weight limit.

A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her decision to retire from wrestling. She also made a plea to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her a joint silver medal. The CAS deferred the verdict a couple of times and eventually dismissed the application filed by Vinesh for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics.