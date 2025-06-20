Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Aamir Khan's son Azad flinches at camera flashes, gets warm greeting from Shah Rukh Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par screening

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 20, 2025 10:38 AM IST

A Video of actor Shah Rukh Khan warmly greeting Aamir Khan's son Azad at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere is doing the rounds.

The red carpet was rolled out for the premiere of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai, which turned out to be a glamorous affair that drew in several stars, from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan. However, when the spotlight shifted to Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, he seemed to be a bit uncomfortable. Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par movie review: Aamir Khan's heartwarming film stumbles, then soars to score a basket in the 2nd half

Aamir Khan was seen posing with Gauri, while his son, Azad Rao Khan, at the premiere.
Aamir Khan was seen posing with Gauri, while his son, Azad Rao Khan, at the premiere.

Azaad gets into spotlight

The premiere of the film was held on Thursday night in Mumbai, with several videos surfacing on social media showing Aamir arriving to pose for photographers alongside his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his son Azad.

In one video, Azad seemed visibly uncomfortable with the flashes being used by the photographers. Azad was caught on camera flinching and closing his eyes when the photographers' camera flash went off. He was then captured quickly, looking away to avoid the bright light.

Another video making a buzz on social media is of actor Shah Rukh Khan warmly greeting Aamir's son Azad. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen affectionately greeting Azad, holding his hand and gently touching his cheek. Azad is then seen taking Shah Rukh inside the venue.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par has been released on the big screen on Friday. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir as a basketball coach leading a team of children with special needs.

More about Aamir Khan’s personal life

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and has two children — Ira Khan and Junaid Khan — with her. They parted ways in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son Azad in 2011. In 2021, they announced their separation but have remained cordial and continue to co-parent their son. At the moment, Aamir is dating Gauri Spratt.

Follow Us On