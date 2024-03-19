Aaradhya Bachchan looks all grown up in new pic with Aishwarya Rai; fans react

Aishwarya Rai's father, Krishnaraj Rai, died on March 18, 2017. Every year since then, the actor shares an Instagram post remembering him. On Monday, she dropped a few old and new pictures honouring her later father. Also read | Aaradhya Bachchan flaunts new hairstyle for Ambanis' bash; internet heaps praises: 'She looks gorgeous' Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai.

One of them was a throwback photo of little Aaradhya Bachchan kissing her grandfather, while another picture was a recent one featuring Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai. Late Krishnaraj Rai's photo was seen in the background.

Aishwarya remembers dad, shares pics with Aaradhya

Aishwarya's caption on Instagram read, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your blessings." In a picture with her mother and grandmother, Aaradhya Bachchan sported a hairstyle sans her trademark bangs. The star kid had debuted the hairstyle during the recent Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar.

Reactions to latest pics

"You are an amazing daughter and mother Aishwarya…just the sweetest and kindest… full love and respect," read a comment on Aishwarya's latest post. A person also said about Aaradhya, "You look just like your mother Aishwarya, beautiful and charming." One more wrote, "She looks so innocent and well brought up."

Some weeks ago, on the wedding anniversary of her parents, Aishwarya had also shared throwback photos of her parents together. Wishing them, she wrote in her caption, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and love on your anniversary. God bless.”

Aishwarya's recent ad

Recently, Aishwarya Rai was her beautiful self in an ad for L'Oreal, her first commercial for the brand since starring in last year's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Fans of the actor loved seeing her back in front of the camera.

“Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely breathtaking,” read a tweet. “She served like a queen, let's hope that Cannes will be even bigger,” commented a person on YouTube. “She is still the most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote another.

Aishwarya has been with L'Oreal for more than a decade now, representing the skin and hair care brand at the Cannes Film Festival, year after year. She is expected to attend the festival again this year.

