Aayush Sharma's car involved in Mumbai accident, actor wasn't inside vehicle; police files FIR

The car of actor Aayush Sharma was involved in an accident in Mumbai recently but he wasn't in the vehicle at that time. According to Zoom, the accident took place, when Aayush's driver was on his way to the gas station. Aayush's car collided with another vehicle, which was being driven by a person in an inebriated state. (Also Read | Aayush Sharma: I felt one movie will change my life but it was the biggest bubble that was burst) Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Love Yatri

How the accident happened

The incident happened near Khar Gymkhana. As per the report, a drunk bike rider hit Aayush's vehicle and tried to escape. A team from Khar Police Station took quick action and held the driver of the bike and an FIR has also been filed against him, as per the portal. In the incident, Aayush's driver was not hurt.

Aayush was recently seen at father-in-law's birthday

Aayush was recently seen attending the birthday celebrations of his father-in-law, screenwriter Salim Khan on November 25. On Instagram, Arpita Khan shared an inside picture of the birthday celebration and captioned it, “Happy 89th Birthday Dad.”

In the picture, Salim, his first wife Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan's eldest son Nirvan, and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan were seen. Salman posed with Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, Arpita, Atul Agnihotri and Aayush.

About Aayush's projects

Fans will see Aayush in the upcoming action thriller Ruslaan which will release in theatres on January 12, 2024. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Karan L Butani, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. As reported by news agency PTI, Aayush said he hopes Ruslaan helps him carve a new path in the film industry.

"Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," the actor said in a statement.

More about Aayush's career

Recently. Aayush Sharma completed five years in the film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film Loveyatri alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He was last seen in the 2021 film Antim alongside Salman.

