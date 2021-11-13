Aayush Sharma says he thought ‘my wife is watching, my kids are watching’ while filming intimate scenes in Antim song

Aayush Sharma said that he was extremely uncomfortable while filming intimate scenes in Antim: The Final Truth. He has romantic scenes with his co-star, Mahima Makwana, in the song Hone Laga.

In an interview, Aayush said that there were ‘ten thousand thoughts’ going on in his head during the shoot and he could not help but think of his wife Arpita Khan and their children, Ahil and Ayat.

Speaking to Zoom, Aayush said that he feels ‘very uncomfortable’ and ‘jittery’ while filming intimate scenes. He added, “I remember even when we were shooting for Hone Laga, I was paranoid. I was like I don’t want this to look something else (onscreen). My wife is watching, my kids are watching, I don’t know what’s going to happen, there were ten thousand thoughts.”

Aayush revealed how Antim: The Final Truth director Mahesh Manjrekar pranked him into believing that he was required to kiss Mahima in the film. “I told him I can’t do a kissing scene. But he reiterated that the film needs it. I then requested, ‘Sir please don’t do it to me. It’s a gangster film, let’s not get into a love story.’ And, I was trying to convince him out of it. Like a child, I even went to the actress (Mahima) and asked her to say she’s also uncomfortable,” he said.

Antim: The Final Truth is Aayush’s first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Salman Khan. While Aayush plays a gangster, Salman will be seen as an upright police officer.

Mahesh, in a statement, called Aayush the ‘life and soul’ of Antim: The Final Truth. “I initially thought I would have to work very hard on him but when I came on the sets I was surprised, he was so deep-clawed in the film, he was ready to adapt and he knew what the character was all about. He was fantastic from day one, there were scenes that surprised me, he was always there, spot-on, whatever was required of the role, he was there delivering,” he said.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim: The Final Truth is produced by Salma Khan. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 26.

