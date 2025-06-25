Aayush Sharma undergoes two surgeries after back injury on Ruslaan set, says ignoring the pain was ‘biggest mistake’

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, took on an action-packed avatar in the 2024 film Ruslaan. The actor had experienced back pain while doing a stunt sequence for the film, but did not take any medication during that time. On Tuesday, the actor revealed that he had to undergo two back surgeries because of that pain, and admitted that ignoring his injury at that time was his ‘biggest mistake.’ Aayush Sharma shared that he is on the 'road to recovery' after the surgery.

What Aayush said

In a picture, Aayush was seen lying down on his hospital bed after the surgery. In another video, he said that he is finally feeling better and is comfortable knowing that this problem will be over. In the caption, he began, “Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen. For the last couple of years, I had been experiencing consistent pain in my back it started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in Ruslaan — nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do… ignored it, masked it, and kept going.”

He added, “It finally caught up with me while shooting for my current movie, and things took a turn. Movements that once felt like second nature — dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches — became restricted. What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious.”

‘Good health isn’t just about a six-pack’

The post further read, “The biggest mistake? Taking the pain lightly and hoping it would heal on its own. But now… here we are. After two surgeries, I’m officially on the road to recovery. The journey has just begun, and I’m filled with nothing but gratitude, hope, and a burning desire to get back to doing what I love the most — being in front of the camera. This phase has taught me that good health isn’t just about a six-pack — it’s about what’s happening inside. Don’t ignore the whispers your body sends you. Act early. Heal properly.”

He went on to thank the doctors and his family for staying beside him during this tough time. He concluded the post by sharing, “And then there’s my little man, Ahil, who looked at me and said — “Papa, you heal fast… I need my Wolverine back.” I’m coming back stronger. For you. For me. For all of it.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Huma Qureshi, Mini Mathur and Pulkit Samrat wished Aayush a speedy recovery in the comments section of the post.

Ruslaan was directed by Karan Butani. It features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in crucial roles. Aayush was also seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta.