Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their son Ahil.
Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's favourite actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'

Actor Aayush Sharma shared pictures of the beautiful Sunday he spent with his son Ahil and wife Arpita. The father-son duo had a tonne of fun, chilling in the garden and playing together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Actor Aayush Sharma has shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the happy Sunday he spent with his family. The black and white photos and a few videos show how he chilled with his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, and son Ahil, in a garden.

In one video, Aayush is seen holding Ahil in his arms, tickling him and showering him with kisses. Every time the little one would try to 'attack' his father, Aayush would grab him and give him more kisses.

In another video posted on his Instagram Stories, Aayush asks Ahil to name his favourite actor. Ahil replies with a soft, 'You'. Aayush wrote, "Ja beta chocolate kha le."


"That’s how my Sunday went by .. tickle and kiss attack #happysunday," he captioned his post. Aayush also shared some pictures of Ahil and Arpita. A fan wrote, "Mumma gonna kill me if you fall by chance." Another wrote, "So cute. God bless you both." Aayush and Arpita also have a one year old daughter, Ayat.

Aayush is currently working on his film Antim: The Final Truth, with brother-in-law Salman Khan. He recently released his first look from the film and wrote, "The greatest gift as an actor is the love and appreciation from the audience. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praises for the first look of #Antim. It is so overwhelming when your hardwork finally pays off and efforts are appreciated. From the bottom of my heart I would like to express my gratitude towards @beingsalmankhan & @maheshmanjrekar sir for believing in me and pushing me beyond my limits."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu to star with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Aayush also has a film titled Kwatha, with Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif. The film was announced in 2019 but no update has been heard on it since.

Aayush made his acting debut opposite Warina Hussain in Loveyatri. The film was a romantic drama, also starring Ram Kapoor. It was embroiled in a controversy upon its release due to its earlier title, LoveRatri. The film failed to make a splash at the box office.

