‘Ab ye ghutno pe aaege’: Abhinav Kashyap isn't buying Salman Khan cheering for brother Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi

Superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has been taking digs at the actor in several interviews, even calling him a “gunda” (goon). However, despite this, Salman recently cheered for Abhinav’s brother and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi and sent his best wishes. Now, in a podcast with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav has reacted to Salman’s praise for his brother’s film. Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav Kashyap says 'it's in Salman Khan's destiny, he will lick our feet.'

Abhinav Kashyap on Salman Khan cheering for Anurag Kashyap's film

When asked about his thoughts on Salman supporting Anurag’s film, Abhinav said, “Salman ki takdeer par likha hai, ab yeh humare hi talve chaatega. Maine ek interview diya tha usko gunda bulaaya tha, toh ab yeh dikha raha hai ki yeh bada prashansak hai humara. Vohi Anurag Kashyap jisko Tere Naam main pereshaan kiya tha. Anurag ne voh film chodhi thi inhone nikala nahi tha. Ab uski tareef karte nazar aarahe hai voh toh karenge. Ab yeh ghutnon pe aayenge, bheek bhi mangenge (It is written in Salman’s destiny that now he will lick our feet. I had called him a goon in an interview, and now he is trying to show that he is a big admirer of ours. The same Anurag Kashyap whom he harassed during Tere Naam. Anurag had left that film, they hadn’t removed him. Now he is seen praising Anurag’s work, of course he will do that. Now he will fall to his knees and even beg)."

Abhinav further accused Salman of trying to bribe him into silence. He said, “Mujhe ek WhatsApp pe ad aaya Burj Khalifa main 50th floor par ek flat hai aur uske upar clubhouse, pricing ke liye sampark karen. Toh yeh dhundh rahe hain aise logon ko ki Abhinav ko chup kara den. Aur Anurag ki film ki tareef bhi isliye ki bhai hai, voh samjha dega. Isliye unki chamchagiri kar rahe hain, chaplusi kar rahe hain (I received an ad on WhatsApp about a flat on the 50th floor of the Burj Khalifa with a clubhouse above it, asking to contact for pricing. So they are searching for ways to silence people like me. And Salman praised Anurag’s film only because he is my brother, hoping he would convince me. That is why he is flattering and sycophantic)."

Salman Khan cheered for Nishaanchi

On 13 September, Salman Khan took to Instagram Stories and shared a video where he was surrounded by Sonakshi Sinha and the film’s lead actor, Vedika Pinto. The superstar zoomed in on the poster and reacted with a big smile. He further captioned the post, “Best wishes for the film #Nishaanchi @vedikapinto @aaishvarythackeray @anuragkashyap10 @aslisona.”

Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan’s feud

The feud between the two dates back to Dabangg. The 2010 blockbuster, which featured Salman in the lead role alongside Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, and Arbaaz Khan, was directed by Abhinav. However, he accused Salman and his family of sidelining him “during the marketing of the film.” He also alleged that the superstar’s family “harassed” him, which is why he stepped away from taking credit for the project.

After Dabangg, Abhinav directed only one more film, Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam, and has since stayed away from filmmaking. Salman, meanwhile, went on to make Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3, both of which were box office successes, earning ₹265 crore and ₹218 crore worldwide, respectively. However, Abhinav was not associated with either of them.