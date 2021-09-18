Abhishek Bachchan lets a fan know his correct height after she says he's 6′1″

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his correct height with a fan who wanted to add his name to the list of celebrities in a Bollywood-themed restaurant in New York. Taking to Twitter, the fan shared a picture taken outside the restaurant, which showed a chart of Bollywood celebs ranked according to their height.

The chart featured actor Amitabh Bachchan at 6 feet, followed by actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The restaurant is seemingly called Masala Times in Greenwich Village.

Sharing the photo, the fan wrote, "Bollywood restaurant in Mc Duggal Street.. NYC..I told the owner @juniorbachchan is 6.1 ft.. So he said next time when they change it.. he's gonna be up top #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan."

6.3 actually. 😊 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2021

Replying to the user, Abhishek tweeted, "6.3 actually". He also added a smiling face emoji to his tweet.

Abhishek often responds to fans on Twitter. Recently, a fan had shared a morphed picture from his wedding with Aishwarya Rai and wrote, “Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies.” Replying to the fan Abhishek wrote, “This is a photoshopped image.” He also added a folded hands emoji.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The duo fell in love during the shooting of Umrao Jaan and got married in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, the Bachchans’ bungalow. They also have a nine-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan shares morphed photo from his wedding with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek will be seen next in a Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas. He plays the titular role of an insurance agent who is also a contract killer. Kahaani released in 2012 with actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. Abhishek also has Dasvi in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, he was seen in Kookie Gulati-directed The Big Bull in which he essayed the role loosely based on Harshad Mehta, a scam-tainted stockbroker. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON